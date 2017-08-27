loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£33,995
Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr [Professional Media]

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Front LED foglights, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Emergency call, BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights, BMW TeleServices, Comfort Access, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, M Sport suspension, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control front and rear, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, WiFi hotspot preparation, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    308262
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WN17ZKY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

