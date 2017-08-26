BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Derivative:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Competition package,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Surround view,WiFi hotspot preparation,Xenon headlights,Full Merino Leather interior
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom
