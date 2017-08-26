loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£39,995
Variant name:430I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (252bhp) 430i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlamp washer system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    307903
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    HX17NAA
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

