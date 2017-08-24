BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 COMPETITION PACKAGE ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Park assist,BMW Online services,20 inch M Star-spoke 666M forged wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Carbon Fibre interior trim- Black Chrome,Comfort Access,Competition package,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M Competition package,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,WiFi hotspot preparation,Xenon headlights,Full Merino Leather interior
4 Great Howard Street,Liverpool,
L3 7HT,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...