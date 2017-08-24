loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£27,995
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    306715
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    WG66FPV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6215 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
The Boulevard,Ashford,Orbital Park
TN24 0GA,
United Kingdom

