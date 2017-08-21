loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£38,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

AIR CONDITIONING, Satellite navigation, Sports seats, Heated seats, Bluetooth handsfree system, DAB, M Performance Bodykit, M Sport Plus Pack, Park distance control, Rear view camera, Reversing Camera, USB audio interface, xDrive, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305901
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    WT17JVY
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed