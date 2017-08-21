Variant name:Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d xDrive M Sport BMW 4 Series 430d xDrive M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]
AIR CONDITIONING, Satellite navigation, Sports seats, Heated seats, Bluetooth handsfree system, DAB, M Performance Bodykit, M Sport Plus Pack, Park distance control, Rear view camera, Reversing Camera, USB audio interface, xDrive, Dakota Leather interior
Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...