BMW 4 Series

£39,995
Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD 430d M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 430d M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,sDrive,USB audio interface,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    305753
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WF17ZVR
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    2237 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Howard Avenue,Barnstaple,
EX32 8QA,
United Kingdom

