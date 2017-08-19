BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:428I M SPORT ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...