loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£22,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:428I M SPORT ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305527
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OW14DZK
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    30323 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed