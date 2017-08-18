loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£35,990
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Park distance control,Rear view camera,USB audio interface,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    305283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    SW17AOX
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3289 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

