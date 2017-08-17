BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...