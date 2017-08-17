loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£25,890
Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    304711
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    RO64XJX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    24230 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ,
United Kingdom

