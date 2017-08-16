loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£18,850
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport model,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304468
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OV14KVU
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    45463 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

