loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£24,150
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

19'' M 442M alloy wheels (£670 option), Black Heated Full Dakota Leather , Advanced Parking package (£545 option) , Reversing Assist camera (Optional extra), Park Assist (Optional extra), Interior comfort package (£460 option), Sun protection glass (Optional extra), Extended storage (Optional extra), Armrest, front with sliding adj (Optional extra), Media package (£1000 option), Navigation system professional (Optional extra), BMW online services, Real time traffic information, Information plus, Remote services, BMW APPS interface (Optional extra), Black panel display, full (Optional extra), Comfort access (£495 option), Ext. mirrors - folding, auto dimming (£300 option), Split-folding rear seats (£170 option), Sports seats, Front. , High gloss black interior trim , Aluminium hexagon interior secondary trim, M Steering wheel , M Aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim; high-gloss shadowline, Anthracite headlining, Xenon Headlamps, Rain sensor wi

Accessories

19'' M 442M alloy wheels (£670 option), Black Heated Full Dakota Leather , Advanced Parking package (£545 option) , Reversing Assist camera (Optional extra), Park Assist (Optional extra), Interior comfort package (£460 option), Sun protection glass (Optional extra), Extended storage (Optional extra), Armrest, front with sliding adj (Optional extra), Media package (£1000 option), Navigation system professional (Optional extra), BMW online services, Real time traffic information, Information plus, Remote services, BMW APPS interface (Optional extra), Black panel display, full (Optional extra), Comfort access (£495 option), Ext. mirrors - folding, auto dimming (£300 option), Split-folding rear seats (£170 option), Sports seats, Front. , High gloss black interior trim , Aluminium hexagon interior secondary trim, M Steering wheel , M Aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim; high-gloss shadowline, Anthracite headlining, Xenon Headlamps, Rain sensor wi

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    304284
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Mileage
    26543 mi
  • Owners
    3
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2993
Email Dealer >>

Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed