BMW > 4 Series

19'' M 442M alloy wheels (£670 option), Black Heated Full Dakota Leather , Advanced Parking package (£545 option) , Reversing Assist camera (Optional extra), Park Assist (Optional extra), Interior comfort package (£460 option), Sun protection glass (Optional extra), Extended storage (Optional extra), Armrest, front with sliding adj (Optional extra), Media package (£1000 option), Navigation system professional (Optional extra), BMW online services, Real time traffic information, Information plus, Remote services, BMW APPS interface (Optional extra), Black panel display, full (Optional extra), Comfort access (£495 option), Ext. mirrors - folding, auto dimming (£300 option), Split-folding rear seats (£170 option), Sports seats, Front. , High gloss black interior trim , Aluminium hexagon interior secondary trim, M Steering wheel , M Aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim; high-gloss shadowline, Anthracite headlining, Xenon Headlamps, Rain sensor wi
19'' M 442M alloy wheels (£670 option), Black Heated Full Dakota Leather , Advanced Parking package (£545 option) , Reversing Assist camera (Optional extra), Park Assist (Optional extra), Interior comfort package (£460 option), Sun protection glass (Optional extra), Extended storage (Optional extra), Armrest, front with sliding adj (Optional extra), Media package (£1000 option), Navigation system professional (Optional extra), BMW online services, Real time traffic information, Information plus, Remote services, BMW APPS interface (Optional extra), Black panel display, full (Optional extra), Comfort access (£495 option), Ext. mirrors - folding, auto dimming (£300 option), Split-folding rear seats (£170 option), Sports seats, Front. , High gloss black interior trim , Aluminium hexagon interior secondary trim, M Steering wheel , M Aerodynamic bodystyling, Exterior trim; high-gloss shadowline, Anthracite headlining, Xenon Headlamps, Rain sensor wi
Unit 1-74 Preston Road
Brighton, East Sussex
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...