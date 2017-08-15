loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,450
Variant name:420D XDRIVE SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,19 inch Double-spoke style 401 alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss black trim,Interior comfort package,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    304283
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    YA63EJL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    24831 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

