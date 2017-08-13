loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£41,000
Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F3X ,Variant: 3.0TD 435d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Automatic air conditioning,Variable sport steering,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Front LED foglights,Heated steering wheel,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Ash Grain with Metal Inlay interior trim,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW Icon Adaptive LED headlights,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,WiFi hotspot preparation,xDrive,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    303958
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    ST17HDZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    3860 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom

