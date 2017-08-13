loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£37,000
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Adaptive headlights,Air Collar,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim- Blue,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    303957
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    ST17FXL
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    1930 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Rutherford Road,Dundee,Dryburgh Estate
DD2 3XH,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed