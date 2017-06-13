loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£24,995
Variant name:Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport BMW 4 Series 435i M Sport 2dr Auto

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, Park assist, BMW Online services, Headlight wash, Split-folding rear seats, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels, Adaptive LED headlights, Advanced Parking package, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, Bluetooth handsfree system, BMW Apps interface, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Driver and front passenger lumbar support, Driving assistant, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, Head up display, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport Suspension Deletion, Media package - Professional, Park Distance Control, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Reversing assist camera, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Speed limit display, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Surround view, Through load, USB audio interface, Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    283387
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    YB63ZZO
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    36246 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

