loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£24,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Park assist,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Headlamp washer system,Heated front seats,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Advanced Parking package,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283383
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    MJ14OUA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    27000 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed