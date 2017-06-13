BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d xDrive M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split rear seat,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather with Blue Stitching interior
Griffin Way South,Hook,
RG27 9RW,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...