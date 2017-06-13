loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£19,390
Variant name:420I SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,Front sport seats,Black mirror caps,18 inch Double-spoke 397 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss black trim,Park Distance Control front and rear,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283380
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    MF15EFP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    29252 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

