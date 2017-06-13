loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£21,490
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:418D SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 418d Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Business navigation system,Front sport seats,Sport Leather Steering Wheel. black,19 inch Star spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Interior comfort package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport package,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283379
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    YA65VUN
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    7766 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed