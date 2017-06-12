loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£30,490
car description

Variant name:420I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    283185
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    HJ17HYU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
361 - 371 Wallisdown Road,Bournemouth,
BH12 5WB,
United Kingdom

