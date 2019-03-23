BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:435D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (313bhp) 435d M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Headlamp washer system,Heated front seats,Split-folding rear seats,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW Service Inclusive until 23/03/2019,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),harman kardon loudspeaker system,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Media package - Professional,Model designation deletion,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,Through load,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...