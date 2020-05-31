loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£20,990
Variant name:420I LUXURY ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i Luxury

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,17 inch Multi-spoke 416 alloy wheels,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW Service Inclusive until 31/05/2020,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,De badged (side),Extended interior light package,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,Interior trim finishers - Pearl Chrome,Luxury package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    283182
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    SW15GVC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    22448 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Wellington Road,Aberdeen,West Tullos
AB12 3EW,
United Kingdom

