BMW 4 Series

£35,765
car description

Variant name:Gran Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0 440i M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 440i M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Active cruise control with Stop&Go functionality, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, 19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey, Active Security package, Adaptive LED headlights, Adaptive M Sport suspension, Anthracite headlining, Auto headlights with rain sensor, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Black panel display. full, BMW Emergency call, BMW TeleServices, Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim, Concierge Service, DAB digital radio, Driving assistant, Dynamic Safety, Electric front seats with driver memory, Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation, Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle, Extended interior light package, Front armrest with sliding adjustment, harman kardon loudspeaker system, Head up display, Headlight wash, Heated front seats, High beam assistant, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, Interior comfort package, Internet, Lane change warning system, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Plus package, Online Entertainment, Park Distance Control, Real time traffic information, Remote Services, Run flat tyres, sDrive, Speed limit display, Sport automatic transmission, Sport model, Storage compartment package, Sun protection glass, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282986
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    YG16XKC
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2569 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Laurel Court,Bristol,Cribbs Causeway
BS10 7TU,
United Kingdom

