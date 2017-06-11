loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£26,950
car description

Variant name:435I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0 (306bhp) 435i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282982
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    HY14OYU
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    18453 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

