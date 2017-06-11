BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:430D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Air Collar,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth- wireless charging,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,WiFi hotspot preparation,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
Classic Car Auctions’ had its debut sale at the Classic Car and Restorat...