BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom
