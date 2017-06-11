loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£24,480
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d xDrive M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,18 inch M Star-spoke style 400M alloy wheels,Air Breather in body colour,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282979
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Red
  • Registration no.
    YK16NKV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7707 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

