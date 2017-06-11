loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£32,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Headlight wash,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M-Aerodynamic bodystyling,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    282978
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    HW66HYA
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6903 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Forest Road,Newport,
PO30 5QJ,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed