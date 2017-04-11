loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£42,490
car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Internet,M Double Clutch Transmission- 7-speed,Online Entertainment,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258319
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Yellow
  • Registration no.
    MJ65YTY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    29950 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
1 Vincent Way,Bolton,Raikes Lane
BL3 2NB,
United Kingdom

