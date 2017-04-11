loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£32,990
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258317
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    MX66VEB
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    5760 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
1 Vincent Way,Bolton,Raikes Lane
BL3 2NB,
United Kingdom

Evo
