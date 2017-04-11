loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£25,990
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Brushed Aluminium- Black interior trim,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Ext. mirrors- folding with anti-dazzle,Extended interior light package,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258316
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    YG16XVC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8720 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Apr 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

1 Vincent Way,Bolton,Raikes Lane
BL3 2NB,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed