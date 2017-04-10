loading Loading please wait....
Bmw 4 series

£19,500
car description

Satellite Navigation, Full Leather, Cruise Control, Bluetooth, Parking Sensors, Climate Control, Sports Seats, M Sport Bodykit, M Sport Alloys, I Drive System, Voice Control, Auxiliary In, USB Interface, DVD Player, MP3 Player, CD Player, Stereo, Radio, Xenon Headlamps, Front Fog Lamps, Headlamp Jetwash, Rain-Sensing Wipers, Auto Lighting, LED Daytime Running Lights, Air Conditioning, Electric Windows, Electric Mirrors, Electric Seats, Front Centre Armrest, Rear Armrest, Head Restraints, Rear Headrests, Height Adjustable Seat, Push Button Start, Colour Coded Body, Multi-function Steering Wheel, Adjustable Steering Column, Alarm, Anti-Theft System, Central Locking, Immobiliser, Trip Computer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Power Steering, Side Air Bags, Multiple Airbags, Isofix, Curtain Airbags, Brake Assist, ABS, 18'' Alloys Click on this car for full specification. You can find more photos, enhanced specification, Service history, Log book and the HPI certificate on our web site. For a no obligation test drive, finance quote or part-exchange valuation call us today. This car has been inspected by trained technicians and passed a multi-point inspection. For a hassle, haggle free buying experience and drive away the same day visit Big Motoring World today.Award winning Big Motoring World stocks up to 2,000 BMW, Mercedes, Audi and VW cars

Accessories

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    258148
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Mileage
    37555 mi
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    1995
London Road A20
Kent
United Kingdom

