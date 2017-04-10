loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£41,990
Variant name:Diesel Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d M Sport BMW 4 Series 430d M Sport 2dr Auto [Professional Media]

AIR CONDITIONING,Satellite navigation,Sports seats,Heated seats,Bluetooth handsfree system,Call 01305 267411,DAB,Electric folding mirrors,Located at Westerly Dorchester,Park distance control,Rear view camera,sDrive,USB audio interface,Video available on request,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    258142
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    HJ17NTT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Prince of Wales Road,Dorchester,
DT1 1PR,
United Kingdom

