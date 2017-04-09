BMW > 4 Series

COMPETITIVE NO DEPOSIT 5.9 % APR ON REQUEST, PRICE MATCH GUARANTEED ON LIKE FOR LIKE VEHICLES, LATE NIGHT VIEWINGS BY APPOINTMENT, ALL OUR VEHICLES ARE HPI AND MILEAGE VERIFIED, 4x4 Here We Have A Stunning One Owner From New 435 D X-Drive With M Performance Body Styling Finished In Alpine White And Is Complimented By Heated-Memory Koral Dakota Leather Sports Seats, This Must Have Colour Combination Not Only Has Full Bmw Service History And Warranty But Also Has A Must Have Specification Including; Head-Up Display, Satellite Navigation, Dab Radio, M Sports Package, Aluminium Interior Pack With Piano Black Finish, Connected Drive Services, Real Time Traffic Information, Bluetooth Connectivity, Front And Rear Park Distance Control, Xenon Headlights, M Performance Body Styling With Front Splitter Rear Spoiler And Side M Performance Decals, 19 '' Double M Spoke Alloy Wheels.
912
Sheffield, South Yorkshire
United Kingdom
