loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£31,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:420I M SPORT ,Derivative:420I M SPORT ,Variant: 2.0 (184bhp) 420i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services, inchBrushed Aluminium, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight power wash,Heated front seats,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257926
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OW66OYY
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2017
  • Mileage
    110 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2017
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed