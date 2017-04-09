loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£24,950
Variant name:420D XDRIVE LUXURY GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d xDrive Luxury (s/s)

Automatic Air Conditioning,Automatic Gearbox,Cruise Control with Brake Function,BMW Professional Navigation System,Front Sport Seats,Heated Seats,BMW Online Services,Headlight Power Wash,Heated Front Seats,18 inch Star-spoke Style Light Alloy Wheels,Automatic Dimming Rear View Mirror,Automatic Headlights with Rain Sensor,Bluetooth Hands-free with USB Audio,BMW Emergency Call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB Digital Radio,De badged (Side),Extended Interior Light Package,Full Black Panel Display,Luxury Package,Model Designation Deletion,Park Distance Control,Pearl Chrome Interior Trim Finishers,Powered Bootlid Operation,Real Time Traffic Information,Remote Services,Reversing Assist Camera,Run Flat Tyres,USB Audio Interface,xDrive,Xenon Headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    257924
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    LB64BWW
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    15281 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Feb 2015
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
Corinthian Way,Cheltenham,
GL51 6UP,
United Kingdom

