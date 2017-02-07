loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£29,850
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:430D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 3.0TD 430d M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235408
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    YJ16JFS
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    7517 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    3
Email Dealer >>

Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed