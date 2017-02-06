loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£30,850
car description

Variant name:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:420D XDRIVE M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d xDrive M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Heated front seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Full black panel display,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,Online Entertainment,Powered bootlid operation.,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,xDrive,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235192
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    OW16YCT
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    8175 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jul 2016
  • Doors
    4
  • Engine Size
    2
Wolvercote Roundabout,Oxford,
OX2 8JP,
United Kingdom

