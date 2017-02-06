BMW > 4 Series

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)
Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight power wash,High beam assistant,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior
Roman Road,Hereford,
HR1 1LN,
United Kingdom
Younger car fans may find it hard to believe but at the turn of the cent...
BMW’s Art Cars seldom emerge in public en masse, their appearances usual...