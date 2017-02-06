loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£41,950
car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F82 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Electric front seats with driver memory,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Headlight power wash,High beam assistant,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Speed limit display,Sun protection glass,Surround view,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235190
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    VO15DJF
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    32965 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Roman Road,Hereford,
HR1 1LN,
United Kingdom

