BMW 4 Series

£28,995
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Air Collar,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight power wash,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    235189
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Silver
  • Registration no.
    FX15SRO
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    11186 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Manor Retail Park,Littlehampton,Rustington
BN16 3FH,
United Kingdom

