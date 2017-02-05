loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£29,850
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:420D M SPORT ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Heated front seats,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Aluminium Hexagon interior trim with Est,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW Performance Bodykit - RRP £3,500,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Headlight power wash,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    234962
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Registration no.
    KR66FFD
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    488 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Oct 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Bedford Road,Northampton,
NN1 5SZ,
United Kingdom

