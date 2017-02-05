loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£45,890
Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Heated front seats,BMW Online services,Headlight power wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double- spoke style 437M alloy wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Air Collar,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Backrest width adjustment,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Electric front seats with driver memory,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior Mirrors - folding with anti-daz,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),High beam assistant,Interior trim finishers - Black Chrome,Loudspeaker system - harman/kardon surro,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Seven-speed double clutch transmission,Speed limit display,Storage compartment package,Through load system,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Full Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    234959
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    ML15HNH
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    10781 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2015
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
Kings Reach Business Park,Stockport,Yew Street
SK4 2JZ,
United Kingdom

