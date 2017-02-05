loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£23,995
car description

Variant name:428I M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0 (245bhp) 428i M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Automatic gearbox,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,Electric glass sunroof,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Apps interface,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,Heated front seats,M aerodynamic bodystyling,Media package - Professional,Model designation deletion,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234957
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Black
  • Registration no.
    LD63GNX
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2013
  • Mileage
    20630 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Nov 2013
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
105 Farnborough Road,Farnborough,
GU14 6TL,
United Kingdom

