BMW 4 Series

£32,994
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F33 ,Variant: 2.0TD (190bhp) 420d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Split rear seat,Heated steering wheel, inchBrushed Aluminium, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M alloy wheels,Air Collar,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth handsfree system,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone with USB and voice control,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,Interior comfort package,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Plus package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Storage compartment package,Through load system,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234954
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    YK16EJV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    2814 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Mar 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

