loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£26,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Diesel Convertible M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport BMW 4 Series 420d M Sport 2dr Auto

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Heated steering wheel, inchExt. mirrors,19 inch M Double-spoke 442M Orbit Grey,Air Collar,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Comfort Access,Concierge Service,Convertible Comfort package,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior parts in body colour,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport Design package,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,USB audio interface,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234953
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Registration no.
    WF15DHC
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    18323 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2015
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Matford Park Road,Exeter,Marsh Barton Trading Estate
EX2 8FD,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed