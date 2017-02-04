loading Loading please wait....
» » »

BMW 4 Series

Compare this car
£29,995
Compare this car
Email Dealer >>

car description

Variant name:Gran Diesel Coupe M Sport ,Derivative:M Sport ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s) BMW 4 Series 420d [190] M Sport 5dr Auto [Professional Media]

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning, Cruise control with brake function, BMW Professional navigation system, Front sport seats, BMW Online services, Headlight wash, Split-folding rear seats, M Steering Wheel, 12V power sockets, 19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels, Alarm system (Thatcham 1), Anthracite headlining, Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror, Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface, BMW emergency call, Brushed Aluminium interior trim with Bla, DAB digital radio, Extended interior light package, First aid kit and triangle, Front and rear park distance control (PDC), Front passenger airbag deactivation, Full black panel display, Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system, Heated front seats, High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim, M aerodynamic bodystyling, M Sport braking system, M Sport Package, M Sport suspension, Powered bootlid operation., Rain sensor, Real time traffic information, Run flat tyres, Sport automatic transmission, Sun protection glass, Through load, USB audio interface, Velour floor mats, Xenon headlights, Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234694
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Hatchback
  • Registration no.
    WN16ZPM
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    19070 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Jan 2016
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Email Dealer >>

Rushey Park,Swindon,Wootton Bassett Road
SN5 8WG,
United Kingdom

Evo
Octane, the essential read for every classic car enthusiast.
View offer
Try 5 issues of octane today for just £5 and receive a free welcome gift!
Related content

more from this dealership

People who viewed this item also viewed