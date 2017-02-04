loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£49,494
car description

Variant name:M4 ,Derivative:F83 ,Variant: 3.0 (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Electric front seats with driver memory, inchCarbon Fibre interior trim, inchExt. mirrors, inchM Double Clutch Transmission,19 inch M Double- spoke 437M wheels,Adaptive headlights,Adaptive M Sport suspension,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Backrest width adjustment,BMW Emergency call,BMW M Head-up Display,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Driver and front passenger lumbar support,Enhanced Bluetooth telephone preparation,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,Internet,Park Distance Control front and rear,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Reversing assist camera,sDrive,Wind deflector,Xenon headlights,Extended Merino Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234689
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Convertible
  • Colour
    Grey
  • Registration no.
    HK16CYP
  • Fuel type
    Petrol
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    6561 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Owners
    1
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
London Road,Hindhead,
GU26 6AE,
United Kingdom

