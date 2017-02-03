loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£25,890
car description

Variant name:430D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 3.0TD (258bhp) 430d M Sport

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,Electric glass sunroof,Heated seats,BMW Online services,Headlamp washer system,Heated front seats,Electric front seats with driver memory,Heated steering wheel,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy whee,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Black panel display. full,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front armrest with sliding adjustment,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Media package - Professional,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport automatic transmission,Sport model,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234092
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    White
  • Registration no.
    LL64TFZ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2014
  • Mileage
    13179 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Sep 2014
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    3
45 Upper Brook Street,Manchester,
M13 9WS,
United Kingdom

