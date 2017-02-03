loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£36,995
Variant name:420D M SPORT ,Derivative:F32 ,Variant: 2.0TD (184bhp) 420d M Sport

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sport seats,BMW Online services,Headlight wash,Front armrest with sliding adjustment,M Steering Wheel,12V power sockets,19 inch M Double-spoke style 442M alloy wheels,Adaptive LED headlights,Air Breather in body colour,Alarm system (Thatcham 1),Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming and folding exterior mirrors,Automatic Dimming Interior Mirror,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio interface,BMW emergency call,DAB digital radio,Electric front seats with driver memory,Extended interior light package,Extended storage,First aid kit and triangle,Front and rear park distance control (PDC),Front passenger airbag deactivation,Full black panel display,Harman Kardon surround loudspeaker system,Head up display,Heated front seats,High beam assistant,High-gloss Shadowline exterior trim,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport braking system,M Sport Package,M Sport suspension,Rain sensor with automatic headlight activation,Real time traffic information,Reversing assist camera,Sport automatic transmission,Sun protection glass,USB audio interface,Velour floor mats,Merino Leather interior

  • Ad ID
    234091
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    HK16KJJ
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Automatic
  • Year
    2016
  • Mileage
    3879 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    May 2016
  • Doors
    2
  • Engine Size
    2
BMW House,Portsmouth,Eastern Road
PO3 5FF,
United Kingdom

