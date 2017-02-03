loading Loading please wait....
BMW 4 Series

£25,880
car description

Variant name:420D M SPORT GRAN COUPE ,Derivative:F36 ,Variant: 2.0TD 420d M Sport (s/s)

Accessories

Automatic air conditioning,Cruise control with brake function,BMW Professional navigation system,Front sports seats,BMW Online services, inchBrushed Aluminium,19 inch M Star-spoke style light alloy wheels,Anthracite headlining,Auto dimming rear view mirror,Auto headlights with rain sensor,Bluetooth hands-free with USB audio,BMW Emergency call,BMW TeleServices,Concierge Service,DAB digital radio,Extended interior light package,Exterior trim. High-gloss Shadowline,Full black panel display,harman kardon loudspeaker system,Headlight wash,Heated front seats,M aerodynamic bodystyling,M Sport suspension,Park Distance Control front and rear,Powered bootlid operation.,Real time traffic information,Remote Services,Run flat tyres,sDrive,Sport model,USB audio interface,Xenon headlights,Dakota Leather interior

key Facts

  • Ad ID
    234090
  • Ad type
    For sale
  • Category
    BMW > 4 Series
  • Vehicle sub type
    Coupe
  • Colour
    Blue
  • Registration no.
    AJ65BYV
  • Fuel type
    Diesel
  • Gear type
    Manual
  • Year
    2015
  • Mileage
    9254 mi
  • First Reg. Date
    Dec 2015
  • Doors
    5
  • Engine Size
    2
Gorrels Way,Rochdale,At the end of the A627(M)
OL11 2PX,
United Kingdom

